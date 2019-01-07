Real Madrid's new midfielder Brahim Diaz speaks during his presentation as new player of Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz said Monday that joining Real Madrid CF was a dream come true.

The 19-year-old talent was officially presented to Madrid's fans as the club's last acquisition on Monday after he passed his medical check earlier in the day.

"Today is the most important day of my life," Diaz said during the event held at the luxury box of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. "I came to the club I dreamed of playing at since I was a child."

The player said: "I didn't want to go anywhere else, it's impossible to play for a better club."

In a written message Diaz said he completely understood the responsibility of wearing the jersey of such a huge club, adding: "I promise to give 100% from the first day."

The player was accompanied by his parents and his four sisters during his presentation, as well as the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez.

"Dear Brahim, you have chosen this badge over all those great clubs that wanted to sign you," Perez said.

"You arrive at the most demanding club in the world. You have an immense challenge before you but you have already been able to prove your level," the president added.

Perez paid tribute to Diaz, defining him as a "player with quality, magic and a huge personality."

Diaz joined Madrid on a six-and-half-year deal, coming from England's Manchester City, the club announced on Sunday night.

The playmaker, who played for the Spain national youth teams (U17, U19 and U21), was expected to attend his first training session under coach Santiago Solari on Tuesday.

He could make his debut with the first team in the upcoming Copa del Rey match against Leganes scheduled for Wednesday.