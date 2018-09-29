Brazil's Wallace de Souza (back) in action against Serbian players Marko Ivovic (L) and Srecko Lisinac during the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship semi final match between Brazil and Serbia in Turin, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Brazil's Bruno Mossa Rezende (L) in action during the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship semi final match between Brazil and Serbia in Turin, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Brazilian players react during the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship semi final match between Brazil and Serbia in Turin, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Serbia's Marko Ivovic (R) in action against Brazilian players (L-C) Luiz Felipe Marques Fonteles, Mauricio Souza, and William Arjona during the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship semi final match between Brazil and Serbia in Turin, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Brazil will play their sixth final at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Championship after they defeated Serbia 3-0 on Saturday at Turin's Pala Alpitour.

The Brazilian side, which already has three world titles (in 2002, 2006 and 2010), will vie for their fourth title against the winner of the second semifinal between defending champions Poland and the United States, which will start at 9:15 pm local time (19:15 GMT).

Brazil's serves where one of the main factors that tipped the scales in their favor in the first set.

Bruno Rezende's two aces at the start of the game gave the South Americans a lead that they were able to maintain throughout the 28 minutes of the first set.

Brazil was relatively "comfortable" for much of the first set, with leads of around four to five points, though Serbia soon managed to nearly equalize after an ace by Marko Ivovic motivated his teammates.

Nevertheless, Brazil regained their lead, thanks largely to Lipe's level-headedness and Evandro's attacks, winning 25-22 in the first set.

The two teams were neck and neck during the first part of the second set, and at one point were tied 11-11, though the South Americans soon began to widen their lead, winning 25-21 after a failed serve by Marko Podrascanin.

Serbia started off the third set with a surprising 3-0 lead, thanks largely to Srecko Lisinac's blocks and Aleksandar Atanasijevic's shots.

Serbia's advantage slowly vanished, however, as the two teams were tied at 20-20 and 21-21, and Brazil then took the lead, beating their opponents 25-22.