The men's national basketball team of Brazil on Monday beat the Colombian team 71-98 in the last match of the third qualifying window of Group B for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

The result effectively eliminated the Colombian team's hope for further a stage and allowed Brazil to recover its Group B leadership with a record of five wins and one defeat.

Throughout a match that lasted a little over an hour and a half, the visiting squad put on an overwhelming performance against the home team, with the good shots and high accuracy from Vitor Benite, Rafael Hettsheimeir and Marcelinho Huertas, which all consolidated Brazil's place in the next qualifying round.

From the beginning, the coach of the Brazilian squad Aleksandar Petrovic decisively showed his desire to recover from the 72-56 loss against Venezuela on the previous day.

Colombia attempted to face Brazil with two of its stars, Hansel Atencia and Michaell Jackson, and aimed to take advantage of the visiting team's recent defeat to shorten the difference and eventually crush them.

But despite the three pointers, the Colombians still could not stop Brazil, which eventually managed to overcome the fussiness that filled the air after the home team failed to hit some shots.

Benite, with 28 points, was the top scorer of the game, followed by Hettsheimeir and Huertas with 19 points each. Stalin Ortiz finished as the most outstanding on his team with 14 points and with Atencia, he had a record of four assists.