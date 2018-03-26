Brazil's head coach Tite (C) leads a training session of the Brazilian national soccer team at the Olympic Stadion in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Brazil's head coach Tite attends a press conference of the Brazilian national soccer team at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Brazil's head coach Tite leads a training session of the Brazilian national soccer team at the Olympic Stadion in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Brazilian national soccer team coach Tite on Monday said this week's friendly match against world champion Germany is important as it gives his team the opportunity to turn the page on their 7-1 defeat in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

"It's important to have this match before the World Cup. We have been under the burden of this little specter of the 7-1 since that game. We have the opportunity to overcome a phase," Tite said at a press conference for the Tuesday match.

The overall situation makes the game an emotional one as well as a sporting challenge for the players, the coach added.

"It is (important) because of all that it implies. It's also surrounded by high expectations. The memory of a result, of a World Cup title is there. It has an emotional component," he added.