Ahead of an anticipated and dreaded peak of the national COVID-19 epidemic, Brazil has begun digging large-scale graveyards. In Sao Paulo’s Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, about 20 excavators dig against the clock.

In the space of a few days, the scene of workers digging painstakingly with shovels has changed to that of operators in masks and white overalls at the controls of heavy machinery. EFE-EPA