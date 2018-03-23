Fyodor Smolov (C) of Russia in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Russian and Brazil at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Brazil extended its unbeaten stretch to eight games with a 3-0 victory over Russia in a pre-World Cup friendly here Friday night, getting the win despite the absence of injured superstar striker Neymar.

The Brazilians started slowly at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, which will be the venue for this summer's World Cup final, and were unable to pick apart Russia's organized, five-man back line.

Despite dominating ball possession, the South American squad showed little sign of threatening the Russia goal over the first 20 minutes with the exception of two bursts down the left side by forward Douglas Costa.

The host side, for its part, started to show some life at around the half-hour mark, taking advantage of a couple of mistakes by Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho to get off a pair of shots, the second of which - by Aleksandr Samedov - was cleared for a corner.

Brazil went from bad to worse in the waning minutes of the first half and nearly allowed the opening goal, but Anton Miranchuk barely missed his mark from just outside the six-yard-box off a pass from Fyodor Smolov.

The five-time world champions, however, got their focus back at the start of the second half, nearly opening the scoring on a shot by midfielder Paulinho that goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev miraculously deflected away with his feet.

Miranda then finally put Brazil on the board in the 53rd minute, putting the ball in the back of the net after goalkeeper Akinfeev had made a save on a close-range header by Thiago Silva off a pass from Willian.

Nine minutes later, Brazil doubled its lead when Coutinho converted a penalty that his FC Barcelona teammate Paulinho had earned after being brought down by Aleksandr Golovin.

The Brazilians got another insurance goal in the 66th minute when Willian fired a precise cross that Paulinho headed into a virtually empty net from five yards out.

Brazilian head coach Tite will likely be pleased with the strong performances by Coutinho and Paulinho and Real Madrid's Marcelo and Casemiro, as well as his side's dominance without Neymar, who is on course to play in the World Cup despite recently undergoing foot surgery.

The match was a disappointment, however, for this year's World Cup hosts, who were nowhere near as competitive as they were in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup contender, Spain, last November.

Both teams will back on the field for friendlies on Tuesday, with Brazil taking on Germany in Berlin and Russia playing France in Saint Petersburg.