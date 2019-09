An exterior view on Sept. 8, 2019, of the Hospital Vila Nova Star in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro had an abdominal operation, the fourth surgical procedure he has had to undergo since being stabbed during a campaign rally in 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

The abdominal operation performed Sunday on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the fourth surgical procedure he has had to undergo since being stabbed during a campaign rally in 2018, was a "success" and he should be released from the hospital later this week, doctors said.

"The patient, who is in stable clinical condition, will recover in his room. On the recommendation of doctors, visits will be restricted for the time being," Sao Paulo's Hospital Vila Nova Star said in a statement.