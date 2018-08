Soccer legend Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, who is better known by just his first name Ronaldo, smiles during a news conference during a promotional event for the 'Real Madrid Foundation Clinics' in Hong Kong, China, May 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima was released Tuesday from a hospital located in the Spanish island of Ibiza, four days after being admitted and diagnosed with pneumonia.

The former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan player was taken to a public hospital on Friday and was transferred to a private one upon his request.

According to Nuestra Senora del Rosario hospital, where he stayed in the intensive care unit, Ronaldo was discharged at 10.30 am from a rear door to avoid the media.