Alia Atkinson of Jamaica in action during the women's 50-meter breaststroke final during a meet at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

Alia Atkinson of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women's 50-meter breaststroke final and breaking her own short-course world record during a meet held at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

Nicholas Santos of Brazil celebrates after winning the men's 50-meter butterfly final and setting a new short-course world record at a meet at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Balazs Czagany

Nicholas Santos of Brazil celebrates after winning the men's 50-meter butterfly final and setting a new short-course world record at a meet held at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Balazs Czagany

Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos broke the men's short course 50-meter butterfly world record at a meet Saturday in the Hungarian capital, while Jamaican Alia Atkinson shattered her own mark in the women's short-course 50-meter breaststroke.

The 38-year-old Santos won the 50-meter men's butterfly final at the Duna Arena in Budapest with a time of 21.75 seconds to break a world record that had stood for nearly nine years.

The meet in Hungary is part of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2018, a series of events that began in August and will run through November.

Germany's Steffen Deibler had held the mark since posting a time of 21.80 seconds in Berlin on Nov. 14, 2009.

South Africa's Chad le Clos was second on Saturday, clocking in at 22.11 seconds, while Kosuke Matsui of Japan took third with a time of 22.62.

Atkinson on Saturday won the 50-meter women's breaststroke final with a time of 28.56 seconds, breaking the short-course record she had set in Tokyo on Oct. 26, 2016, by 0.08 seconds.

Russian swimmer Yuliya Efimova came in second with a time of 29.22, while Molly Hannis of the United States clocked in at 29.51 to claim the third spot on the podium.