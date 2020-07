Indigenous people from the YeKuana and Yanomami ethnic groups arrive at a special border battalion to receive medical attention from armed forces medics in Auaris, Brazil, 30 June 2020. EPA / Joedson Alves

Doctors from the armed forces carry out rapid Covid-19 tests on Yanomami indigenous people in Auaris, Brazil, 30 June 2020. EFE/Joedson Alves

Yanomami indigenous people wait for doctors from the armed forces to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests in Auaris, Brazil, 30 June 2020. EFE/Joedson Alves

YeKuana and Yanomami indigenous people wait for doctors from the armed forces to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests in Auaris, Brazil, 30 June 2020. EFE/Joedson Alves

A Yanomami woman and her children stand outside their home in Auaris, Brazil, 30 June 2020. EPA / Joedson Alves

Coronavirus has spread to the largest indigenous community in Brazil, threatening the historical guardians of the Amazon.

After centuries of fighting for their right to continue with their traditional way of life, the Yanomami people now face a silent enemy that has already killed at least four members of the ethnic group, including three babies.