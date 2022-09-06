Photo shoring part of the interior of the Ipiranga Museum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 2, 2022. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

On Sept. 7, 1822, the then-prince of Portugal, Pedro de Braganca, declared Brazil to be an independent nation, a deed that has gone down in history as an heroic act and which, 200 years later, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro intends to capitalize on in the run-up to the October general elections.

In his famous 1888 work "Independence or Death," painter Pedro Americo created a grand rendering of one of the key moments in Brazilian history: the "Cry of Ipiranga."

In the painting, restored for the 200th anniversary celebration, Americo depicted a young elaborately dressed prince, holding his sword on high, mounted on a marvelous horse along with his military troops, on the banks of the Ipiranga River in Sao Paulo.

It was at that spot, which today is a polluted network of sewers surrounded by asphalt and cement, where 200 years ago the Portuguese prince declared Brazil's independence amid separatist movements and a growing confrontation between the colony and Portugal, the mother country.