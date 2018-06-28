Several Brazilian fans in Rio de Janeiro raise a man during a watch party for the match between Brazil and Serbia at the Russia 2018 World Cup on 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's Neymar in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match between Serbia and Brazil in Moscow, Russia, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A Brazilian fan in Rio de Janeiro reacts during a watch party for the match between Brazil and Serbia at the Russia 2018 World Cup on 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match between Serbia and Brazil in Moscow, Russia, 27 June 2018. Brazil won 2-0. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Thiago Silva (C) of Brazil celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match between Serbia and Brazil in Moscow, Russia, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 here Wednesday night on goals by Paulinho and Thiago Silva to advance to the knockout stage as winners of the World Cup's Group E.

A team with enough magic on offense to put the ball in the opposing goal, a strong midfield led by Casemiro and a nearly air-tight defense, the Brazilians head into their round-of-16 match against Mexico looking like the team to beat in Russia.

Serbia came out with an effective game plan on Wednesday night at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, smothering Philippe Coutinho in midfield and denying Neymar Jr. room to operate on the wing in the early going.

Brazil also suffered a setback when star left back Marcelo suffered a leg injury and had to be replaced in just the 10th minute.

But Serbia was unable to threaten the opposing goal over the first half-hour with its aerial game, which Brazil's defenders and midfielder Casemiro had no trouble disrupting.

Keeping Neymar Jr. and Coutinho completely in check was also a nearly impossible task over the long haul.

The former set up Gabriel Jesus in the 29th minute for what could have been the first goal, although a defender was able to block the forward's shot.

But seven minutes later Coutinho sent a slide-rule pass to FC Barcelona teammate Paulinho, who tipped the ball over the arms of onrushing Serbian goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

The Serbians, who had come into the match needing a win to advance to the knockout stage, were forced to throw caution to the wind at the start of the second half.

They nearly got the equalizer in the 61st minute, but forward Aleksandar Mitrovic failed to capitalize on a poor clearance by Brazilian net minder Alisson, heading the ball straight to a Brazilian defender.

The Fulham forward then had another chance in the air a few minutes later, but he once again lacked precision on a header and sent it straight at the Brazilian goalie.

Serbia's aggressiveness, meanwhile, opened up space for Brazil and that led to a corner kick and the second goal.

On the play, Neymar curled the ball to the near post to Thiago Silva, who powered it home from close range to erase any hopes of a Serbian comeback.

With the win, Brazil finished atop Group E with seven points and will next take on Group F runner-up Mexico on July 2 in Samara.

Although Brazil goes into that match as the clear favorite, Silva praised the Mexican team and said it posed a daunting challenge.

"Mexico is a team that runs a lot and has a lot of technical skill. They've played together for a long time. We'll have to play a perfect match to advance (to the quarter-finals)," the Paris Saint-Germain defender said.

Switzerland, which drew 2-2 Wednesday against Costa Rica, advanced as runner-up in Group E and will face Group F winner Sweden on July 3 in Saint Petersburg.