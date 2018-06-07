Brazil's Fred (R) injures his right leg in a tackle with teammate Casemiro during a training session of the national squad at Enfield in London, UK, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Brazil's Fred (R) injures his right leg in a tackle with teammate Casemiro during a training session of the national squad at Enfield in London, UK, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Brazil's Fred (R) reacts after suffering an injury on his right leg in a tackle with teammate Casemiro during a training session of the national squad at Enfield in London, UK, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Brazilian midfielder Fred, who is set to move to Manchester United from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, sustained an injury Thursday during pre-World Cup training with his national squad.

Fred, who will reportedly head to Old Trafford on a 60-million-euro ($70.8-million) transfer fee, suffered a right ankle injury on a tackle by Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro.

"We'll see what happens tomorrow, and then we'll decide if we have to do more tests or not. But now it's too soon to say anything about him," national team physician Rodrigo Lasmar said.

The 25-year-old player was seen icing the injury and missed the rest of the training session.

The Brazilian squad is practicing at London-based Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur's training ground ahead of its final pre-World Cup friendly, which will be played Sunday against Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna.

Brazil will gather at its World Cup base camp in Sochi, Russia, on June 11 and will play its first match at soccer's premier event on June 17 in Rostov-on-Don against Switzerland.

Brazil's other Group E opponents will be Costa Rica (June 22) and Serbia (June 27).