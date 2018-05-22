The Brazilian national team is assessing its players, who are being given medical exams and undergoing physical tests in this city in Rio de Janeiro state as they prepare to compete in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The majority of players reported on Monday to training camp in Teresopolis, where coaches and national team staff will determine how ready each man is to get on the field.

"On Monday, we did the first part of the medical exams and physical evaluations, which we complemented with imaging tests in some cases, so we can understand how each athlete is doing," national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a statement released by the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF).

Doctors and trainers must assess the condition of each player since some of them arrived after finishing a league season, while others were in the midst of championship tournaments or recovering from injuries, Lasmar said.

"We do a physical examination to determine how each athlete is doing in muscular terms. It's a varied group since some of them are coming off injuries. We need to tailor each phase to the individual so the (medical) committee gets the full picture of the player and can start working on the physical work and later with the ball," the national team physician said.

The 20 players in training camp are scheduled to undergo additional tests on Tuesday and will take the field on Wednesday at Granja Comary, the CBF's state-of-the-art complex in Teresopolis, a city located 91 kilometers (about 57 miles) from Rio de Janeiro, Lasmar said.

The last procedure, a blood test required by FIFA, will take place on Wednesday, the national soccer team physician said.

A total of 16 players reported to training camp in Teresopolis on Monday and four others Alisson, Miranda, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho - arrived on Tuesday.