Maria Bueno shares the court with fellow Brazilian tennis great Gustavo Kuerten (R) on the Sauipe coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia on Feb. 27, 2004. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda/File

Former Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno has a hit with Swiss tennis star Martina Hingis during an exhibition match on Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 10, 2005 (reissued on June 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA/File

Former Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno (C) carries the Olympic flame in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 27, 2016 (reissued on June 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA/File

Maria Bueno, a legend of Brazilian tennis and former world No. 1, has died of cancer in Sao Paulo, the hospital where she had been admitted last month said. She was 78.

"We report that Maria Esther Bueno died (Friday night) at Hospital 9 de Julho, where she was staying for oncological treatment," the medical institution said in a statement.

In a bulletin earlier in the week, Bueno's condition had been described as "serious."

A winner of 19 Grand Slam events across three categories - women's singles (seven), women's doubles (11) and mixed doubles (one) -, Bueno was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Widely regarded as Brazil's greatest-ever female tennis player, Bueno was ranked No. 1 in the world in 1959, 1960, 1964 and 1966, making her the "preeminent player of the 1960s," according to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Bueno is tied for 12th on the all-time list of major singles champions.

She became the first non-American woman to win Wimbledon and the US National Championships (now known as the US Open) in the same season when she captured those prestigious titles in 1959, a feat she would accomplish once again in 1964.

Bueno, who was inducted into her sport's Hall of Fame in 1978, had worked as a commentator for Brazilian television at major tournaments in recent years.

Brazilian President Michel Temer expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling Bueno a "Brazilian sports idol" and recalling that she was known as "the tennis ballerina" for her graceful movement on court.

"She will always be remembered as No. 1 in tennis in the hearts of all Brazilians," the head of state tweeted Friday.