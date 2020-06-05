The first trans servicewoman in Brazil has been embroiled in a 20-year legal battle with the armed forces.
Maria Luiza da Silva says she was pushed down the ranks to the reserves following her gender change. EFE-EPA
Maria Luiza da Silva, the first trans person in the Brazilian Armed Forces
