About a hundred people, including indigenous people of the Guarani ethnic group, protest at the doors of the Brazilian Environment Institute, within the framework of "Global Climate Action Day", in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

An indigenous woman of the Guarani ethnic group, takes part in a protest at the doors of the Brazilian Environment Institute, within the framework of "Global Climate Action Day", in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 September 2020. Brazil joined "Friday for Future" this Friday with protests in several cities of the country in defense of the environment and against the policies of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. The Fridays for Future movement, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, restarted its activities around the world this Friday, under the slogan "Fighting for our present, not just for our future". On this occasion, the mobilization combined the occupation of the streets with the virtual protest due to the pandemic. EFE/ Fernando Bizerra

An indigenous woman of the Guarani ethnic group, takes part in a protest at the doors of the Brazilian Environment Institute, within the framework of "Global Climate Action Day", in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

Protest signs and a coffin as a protest at the doors of the Brazilian Environment Institute, within the framework of "Global Climate Action Day", in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilians joined the global "Friday for Future" protests to demand action against climate change across different cities and opposed the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Hundreds of activists gathered in Sao Paulo and Brasilia to mark the Global Action Day to raise the alarm about the growing climate crisis. EFE-EPA