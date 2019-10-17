Breaking Bad restaurant opens in California

A view of beers on draft with customized labels at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A view of a sign which reads 'Let's Cook' behind the bar at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A barman wearing a biohazard suit prepares cocktails at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A waiter wearing a biohazard suit passes by the iconic periodic table from the TV series at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A view of a sign which reads 'Let's Cook' in neon letters behind the bar at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

People wait outside to be seated at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A barman wearing a biohazard suit prepares a cocktail at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A waiter wearing a biohazard suit takes an order at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A barman wearing a biohazard suit prepares cocktails at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT