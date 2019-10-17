A Breaking Bad Experience pop-up restaurant has opened in West Hollywood, California, United States, featuring biohazard suits and scenes recreated from the television series.
A visual story by Etienne Laurent
Breaking Bad restaurant opens in California
A view of beers on draft with customized labels at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A view of a sign which reads 'Let's Cook' behind the bar at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A barman wearing a biohazard suit prepares cocktails at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A waiter wearing a biohazard suit passes by the iconic periodic table from the TV series at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A view of a sign which reads 'Let's Cook' in neon letters behind the bar at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
People wait outside to be seated at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A barman wearing a biohazard suit prepares a cocktail at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A waiter wearing a biohazard suit takes an order at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A barman wearing a biohazard suit prepares cocktails at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
People dine at the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop up restaurant on opening day in West Hollywood, California, USA, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
