Brentford Football Club are known for their attention to detail when it comes to player transfers, tracking statistics and analyzing data on the pitch but the London-based club has taken its ethos and applied it off the pitch, too, by building a new bridge to the benefit of their most important asset — the fans, known as the Bees.

Brentford’s new Community Stadium in West London is sandwiched between two railway tracks and a series of apartment buildings but by constructing a bridge to connect it to the nearby main road, the club has not only shortened fan journeys but helped contribute to the community it represents.

The bridge went into development in 2018 and was opened the following year in time for the inauguration of the new stadium. Fans now have another access point to the football grounds but local residents also benefit from a new shortcut that cuts the travel time to the area’s main Tube station Kew Bridge.

