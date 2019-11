Some cows 'pose' for the photographer in a farm in the village of Forkhilll, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Sculptor Mark Kelly lives in the Republic of Ireland but relies on access to Northern Ireland for his work, especially when he collaborated on HBO’s production of Game of Thrones.

The prospect of a post-Brexit hard border along the winding 500-kilometer frontier, which traverses fields, runs through lakes and dissects roads, would be his very own version of the Wall that in the books and the TV show separates the North from the rest of Westeros.