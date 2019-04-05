Three cartoons, one by Peter Brookes (top) and two by Dave Brown (bottom), about Brexit, London, Apr. 5, 2019. EFE/ Peter Brookes/Dave Brown

Exhausted by a process that has dragged on for the best part of three years, British political cartoonists are scraping the bottom of the creative barrel to find new angles and metaphors for Brexit.

Satirists have relied on depictions of unicorns, cliff-edges and of the metaphorical can being kicked down the road to such an extent that they have become cliché, said Dave Brown, a cartoonist at the Independent news site.

"Looking back over my output from just the last six weeks I find one cartoon about knife crime, two about Trump, 22 about Brexit and five about The Independent Group, which, considering their little rebellion was mostly about Brexit, makes it a thumping 27 to three for cartoons on leaving the EU," he added.

Brown said a lot of the themes in the cartoons spring from the language being used in the Brexit process, so the trick for him was to try to create new metaphors, some of which might come to be a recurring element in his cartoons.

"One of those is the idea of Theresa May's premiership being a zombie government, essentially dead but still stumbling on," he said, adding that although many people may have come to that conclusion independently, he believed he was one of the first cartoonists to use the trope in his work.

Another example was his depiction of May as Wile E. Coyote, the Looney Tunes character obsessed with chasing Road Runner.

For him, it captures May's single obsession and her tendency to come up with unconventional plans to achieve her goals only to fail each time.

The repetitively of the topic, however, takes its toll.

"There are days when I've looked longingly at other topics which would have been fun to satirize," he said.

Peter Brookes at The Times and Jeremy Banx at the Financial Times newspapers and satirical paper Private Eye also expressed exasperation.

"I don't enjoy coming in (to work) the same way that I used to because it's relentless," Brookes said.

"My heart drops when I know I have to do yet another Brexit cartoon," he added.

The artist known only as Grizelda, who collaborates with Private Eye and the Spectator, blames all their current ills on Brexit.

"I physically despair. I'm not feeling very well now so I'm blaming Brexit for my flu, shivering and freezing in the night (and I've been banging my head against the wall)," she said.

Grizelda said she could not remember a time when the news cycle was so consumed by a single topic since the 2007/08 global financial crisis.

But, for the cartoonist, the crash at least allowed for some variation in themes, whereas Brexit has become "tedious."

While Banx and Grizelda's editorials appear in the form of pocket cartoons, which usually feature a small, single panel on the page, Brown, and Brookes work with a much larger space, depicting the political goings-on of the day in color.

Both said that May was too easy to caricature.

"She has a good set of strong features, the bags under the eyes, the aquiline nose and that flexible mouth with which she pulls the most extraordinary gurning expressions," Brown said.

He said that he tried to not treat May differently than he would male politicians, but added that one of his cartoons, which depicted Jean-Claude Juncker as the Mannekin Pis urinating on the British PM – a gag he said he had used before with a male PM – was nixed by the Independent as inappropriate.

Brookes also broached the topic.

"It doesn't help, I'm sorry to have to say this, that she is a woman, even these days you get a lot of people complaining you're a misogynist just because you're drawing her, but I don't see it like that, she's a PM before she's a woman PM," Brookes said.

"They don't think I draw her in an attractive way, but that's the way I draw her. I also don't like her, so I suppose that doesn't help," he added.

With regards to Brexit itself, Banx hoped the UK reversed its decision to leave the EU, Grizelda hoped everything would come to a conclusion soon, while Brookes just hoped for a leadership change so that he could draw someone else.

Brown had a more concrete take on what might come to pass: "My prediction is that sooner, or later, with or without a deal, we will almost certainly leave? or remain." EFE-EPA

