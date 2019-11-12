Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa inaugurated this Wednesday in Brasilia the annual BRICS Summit, which despite the economic and trade-related character of the forum, will be carried out under the shadow of the crisis making the neighboring country of Bolivia's future so uncertain.
Taking part in the forum will be the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin; China, Xi Jinping; and South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; as well as the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, with the far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as host.