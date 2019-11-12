Soldiers of the Bazilian army stand guard on Nov. 12, 2019, around the Brasilia Conventions Center, where the annual BRICS Summit of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will be inaugurated this Wednesday; despite the economic and trade-related character of the forum, it will be carried out under the shadow of the crisis in nearby Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Several people are seen conversing on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Brasilia Conventions Center, where the annual BRICS Summit of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will be inaugurated this Wednesday; despite the economic and trade-related character of the forum, it will be carried out under the shadow of the crisis in nearby Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Workers install lighting fixtures on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Brasilia Conventions Center for the annual BRICS Summit of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, to be inaugurated this Wednesday; despite the economic and trade-related character of the forum, it will be carried out under the shadow of the crisis in nearby Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa inaugurated this Wednesday in Brasilia the annual BRICS Summit, which despite the economic and trade-related character of the forum, will be carried out under the shadow of the crisis making the neighboring country of Bolivia's future so uncertain.

Taking part in the forum will be the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin; China, Xi Jinping; and South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; as well as the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, with the far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as host.