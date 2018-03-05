(Front L-R) Austrian Bernhard Eisel of Sky Procycling Team, British Bradley Wiggins of Sky Procycling Team and British Mark Cavendish of Sky Procycling Team pictured in the pack during the 20th and last stage of the 99th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 130km from Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, Paris, France, 22 July 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/YORICK JANSENS

British rider Bradley Wiggins of the Sky Procycling team celebrates on the podium after the 17th stage of the Tour de France 2012 cycling race between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Peyragudes, France, 19 July 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/NICOLAS BOUVY

A British parliamentary report on Monday slammed Team Sky and its star cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, for using drugs during his 2012 Tour de France victory.

In a 52-page report, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee said Team Sky used anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone to prepare the 37-year-old Wiggins for the Tour de France in 2012, saying they "crossed an ethical line."

"We believe that this powerful corticosteroid was being used to prepare Bradley Wiggins, and possibly other riders supporting him, for the Tour de France," the report said, adding that the substance's purpose "was not to treat medical need, but to improve his power-to-weight ratio ahead of the race."

The report also looked into reports about a package delivered to Wiggins and Team Sky during the French road race Criterium du Dauphine in 2011.

Wiggins received a therapeutic use exemption for triamcinolone, which can treat allergies and respiratory issues, ahead of the 2012 Tour de France.

In Nov. 2016, Britain's anti-doping agency closed an investigation into the incident after it said it could not prove the package contained the legal substance fluimucil, according to the team, or the powerful corticosteroid triamcinolone.

Meanwhile, Wiggins, who is Britain's most decorated Olympian and has won several world championships, rejected the claims in a post to Twitter.

"I find it so sad that accusations can be made, where people can be accused of things they have never done which are then regarded as facts," he said. "I strongly refute the claim that any drug was used without medical need. I hope to have my say in the next few days and put my side across."