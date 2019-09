An installation, 'Matrix III (2009) by British artist Anthony Gormley on display at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

An installation, 'Lost Horizon I' (2008) by British artist Anthony Gormley on display at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

British sculptor Antony Gormley poses for photographs under his sculpture 'Matrix' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain 16 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An installation by British artist Anthony Gormley on display at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The human body and its relationship with the surrounding space is the focus of an exhibition of works by British sculptor Antony Gormley.

The enormous dimensions and structural complexity of the works presented Tuesday at the Royal Academy of London invite visitors to interact and use all their senses to appreciate the different forms, organic, industrial elements and textures of his works.