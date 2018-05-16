Boston Celtics Greg Monroe (R) and Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love (L) battle for a loose ball in the second quarter of their Eastern Conference Finals game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics Marcus Morris (L) dunks in front of Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson (R) in the second quarter of their Eastern Conference Finals game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics Terry Rozier III reacts after a three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter of their Eastern Conference Finals game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown (2-R) tips a rebound away from Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson (C) in the third quarter of their Eastern Conference Finals game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics Aron Baynes (L) keeps the ball away from Clevaland Cavaliers Jeff Green (R) in the third quarter of their Eastern Conference Finals game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics Marcus Morris (R) reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter of their Eastern Conference Finals game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown (C) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (L) as J.R. Smith (R) watches in the third quarter of their Eastern Conference Finals game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored a triple-double of 42 points but could not prevent his team's 107-94 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden on Tuesday.

The Celtics now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Apart from the triple-double of 42 points, James also scored 12 assists and 10 rebounds but turned the ball over six times and was the only one who could break through the Celtics' defense, which finally proved key in their victory.

James notched 21 of the 27 points scored by his team in the first quarter, tying his playoff career high for points in a period.

Jaylen Brown was the top scorer for the Celtics, who proved to be far superior to their rivals, the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Point guard Terry Rozier was the second highest scorer with 18 points and among six Celtics players to put up double-digit scores, including center Al Horford, who managed a double-double and 15 points and 10 rebounds.

In 37 minutes of play, Horford shot 5-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line besides capturing seven defensive rebounds, giving four assists and making two steals.

Meanwhile, power forward Kevin Love put up a double-double and 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who came back home to the Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3 of the series on Saturday.

The Celtics have never blown a 2-0 series lead in the playoffs, making them favorites to reach the NBA Finals.