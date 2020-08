A view from Piazzale Michelangelo of downtown Florence and the cathedral covered with snow on Thursday 29 December 2005. EPA/MARCO BUCCO

Rays of the sun fall through the dome by artist Filippo Brunelleschi in the cathedral Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, Italy, 06 June 2014. EPA/MAURIZIO DEGL' INNOCENTI

View of the Cathedral of Florence, with Brunelleschi cupola (R) and Giotto's toer (L), Florence, Italy, 11 April 2020. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Brunelleschi's dome in Florence: 600 years of history in the heavens

Six hundred years ago Filippo Brunelleschi began building a huge dome for Florence’s cathedral, a feat many saw as impossible but which continues to astonish the world today.

“This is the manifesto of Renaissance and humanist architecture,” Samuele Caciagli, an architect responsible for the technical management of the cathedral, tells Efe.