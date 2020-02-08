Devotees pray after the morning alms offering ceremony to mark the Makha Bucha day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Makha Bucha, known as the day of the Fourfold Assembly, is one of the holiest days to commemorate on the full moon night of the third lunar month, the day on which Lord Buddha gave the first sermon on the essence of Buddhism to his ordained 1,250 monk disciples who all came together spontaneously and without an appointment.

