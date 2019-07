Buddhist novices perform rituals in mass ordination ceremony

Thai and foreign Buddhist devotees from 22 countries face their parents, relatives, or sponsors during the 'forgiveness ceremony' and robe offering as part of their ordination ritual during the International Dhammadayada Ordination Program, an international mass ordination ceremony held to mark Buddhist Lent at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai and foreign Buddhist devotees from 22 countries kneel inside the chapel during their novice ordination at the International Dhammadayada Ordination Program, an international mass ordination ceremony held to mark Buddhist Lent at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai and foreign Buddhist devotees from 22 countries circumambulate as part of their ordination ritual during the International Dhammadayada Ordination Program, an international mass ordination ceremony held to mark Buddhist Lent at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai and foreign Buddhist devotees from 22 countries prepare for circumambulation as part of their ordination ritual during the International Dhammadayada Ordination Program, an international mass ordination ceremony held to mark the Buddhist Lent at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Members and relatives of Thai and foreign Buddhist devotees circumambulate during the International Dhammadayada Ordination Program, an international mass ordination ceremony held to mark the Buddhist Lent at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Thai Buddhist monk circumambulates before a group of Thai and foreign Buddhist devotees from 22 countries get ordained at the International Dhammadayada Ordination Program, an international mass ordination ceremony held to mark the Buddhist Lent at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A newly ordained Buddhist novice exits the chapel after being ordained at the International Dhammadayada Ordination Program, an international mass ordination ceremony held to mark Buddhist Lent at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

