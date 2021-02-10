Bulgarian Orthodox faithfuls light candles during a holy mass for the 'sanctification of honey' at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A Bulgarian Orthodox priest sings as he leads a holy mass for the 'sanctification of honey' at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Thousands of jars of honey have been "sanctified" this Wednesday in a traditional Orthodox liturgy that has been celebrated for years and which is believed, without any scientific evidence, works as a cure against all diseases, Covid-19 included.

This tradition was created 15 years ago in a church located in the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad. Inside the temple, Orthodox believers form a cross shape with their jars of honey and candles are placed on top of them while a ritual of songs and prayers to consecrate food take place.EFE-EPA

