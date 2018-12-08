Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (R) shoots on Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne (L) during the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (L) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (R) during the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (R) during the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams of New Zealand (R, front) reach for a loose ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (R, back) during the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen scored crucial points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls edged past Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112 on Friday night.

LaVine led the home team with 25 points, and Markkanen scored the final two points with under five seconds left on the clock as the Bulls (6-20) snapped a seven-game losing streak.

It was new coach Jim Boylen’s first win in his second game in charge, after their 96-90 defeat against Indiana earlier this week.

Oklahoma (16-8) were again led by Russell Westbrook, who put up a triple-double of 24 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, while Steven Adams added 21 points and 10 rebounds.