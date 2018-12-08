Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen scored crucial points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls edged past Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112 on Friday night.
LaVine led the home team with 25 points, and Markkanen scored the final two points with under five seconds left on the clock as the Bulls (6-20) snapped a seven-game losing streak.
It was new coach Jim Boylen’s first win in his second game in charge, after their 96-90 defeat against Indiana earlier this week.
Oklahoma (16-8) were again led by Russell Westbrook, who put up a triple-double of 24 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, while Steven Adams added 21 points and 10 rebounds.