Cologne's Simon Zoller (C) celebrates with his teammates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich at Rheinenergiestadion in Cologne, Germany, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern players Javi Martinez (L) and Thomas Mueller (R) react during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich at Rheinenergiestadion in Cologne, Germany, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern Munich on Saturday came from behind to beat bottom-placed Koln 3-1 in the penultimate round of the Bundesliga.

Bayern defender Niklas Sule scored an own goal in the 30th minute to give a 1-0 lead to Koln, which was relegated from the Bundesliga after a dismal season.

Bayern, which has already won the Bundesliga title, began to make amends with a goal from midfielder James Rodriguez 14 minutes into the second half.

Forward Robert Lewandowski netted the second goal for the Bavarian side just two minutes later.

With 12 minutes to go, Corentin Tolisso added the third goal to seal the away win for Bayern.

Bayern is now 24 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, but was eliminated from the Champions League semifinals by Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the German league, Schalke 04 secured its place as Bundesliga runner-up with a 2-1 away win over 11th-placed Augsburg, while Mainz 05 avoided relegation after its 2-1 away victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund is now in third place with 55 points, three points ahead of fourth-placed Hoffenheim, which suffered a 2-0 away defeat against eighth-placed VfB Stuttgart.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen earned one point in the leage table to occupy fifth place with 52 points, after a goalless draw against Werder Bremen, which holds 12th place with 39 points.

Elsewhere, Hannover 96 defeated 10th-placed Hertha Berlin 3-1 to hold the 13th position with 39 points, while Eintracht Frankfurt routed a struggling Hamburger 3-0 to occupy seventh place with 49 points.

Ninth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach made a 3-1 home win over Freiburg, which holds the 15th position with 33 points.

Sixth-placed RB Leipzig thrashed VfL Wolfsburg 4-1, leaving the latter in the 16th position with 30 points.