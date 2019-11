Bunker 703, a maze of underground tunnels that served as an archive for secret documents for the Foreign Ministry of the Soviet Union, is the only subterranean shelter open to the public in Moscow, Russia, 21 November 2019. EFE/ Anush Janbabian

Bunker 703, an underground walk through the bowels of Moscow

A secret network of nuclear bunkers dating back to the Cold War lies several meters below the streets of Moscow.

One of them, Bunker 703, has been opened to the public, with visitors able to explore a maze of tunnels that served as an archive for secret documents for the Foreign Ministry of the Soviet Union.