Volodymyr, 61, in the basement in Tsyrkuny where he has been living since the war began. EFE/Esteban Biba

Bunkered down since the onset of war

Volodymyr is one of the few people left in Tsyrkuny, a village near Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv, one of the worst-hit by Russia’s invasion.

The 61-year-old man has been living in a dark basement since the war began over three months ago.

“When the war started, on February 24, there were twelve of us here,” he tells Efe.

(...)