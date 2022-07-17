One the volunteers restorating the Buried Chapel in Zapotitlan Salinas, Mexico, explains the process to Efe on 13 July 2022. EFE/Hilda Rios

Volunteers involved in the restoration of the Buried Chapel in Zapotitlan Salinas, Mexico, at work on 13 July 2022. EFE/Hilda Rios

A view of images on the ceiling of the Buried Chapel in Zapotitlan Salinas, Mexico, on 13 July 2022. EFE/Hilda Rios

Volunteers are hard at work saving "La capilla enterrada" (Buried Chapel), a structure of uncertain origin that appears to combine elements of indigenous Mexican religion and the Catholic faith introduced by the Spanish conquistadors.

Located outside Zapotitlan Salinas, a town in the central state of Puebla, the sanctuary is thought to date from the 16th century, but the presence of a painting reflecting pre-Columbian beliefs has raised questions.

Before it suffered serious damage from an earthquake in the 1970s, the chapel was a common destination for religious processions during Holy Week and on other Catholic holy days, while residents told Efe that the building also served as a storehouse for salt from the salt pans in the area.

The temblor left the structure unsafe and decades of disuse and neglect took a toll.