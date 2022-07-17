Volunteers are hard at work saving "La capilla enterrada" (Buried Chapel), a structure of uncertain origin that appears to combine elements of indigenous Mexican religion and the Catholic faith introduced by the Spanish conquistadors.
Located outside Zapotitlan Salinas, a town in the central state of Puebla, the sanctuary is thought to date from the 16th century, but the presence of a painting reflecting pre-Columbian beliefs has raised questions.
Before it suffered serious damage from an earthquake in the 1970s, the chapel was a common destination for religious processions during Holy Week and on other Catholic holy days, while residents told Efe that the building also served as a storehouse for salt from the salt pans in the area.
The temblor left the structure unsafe and decades of disuse and neglect took a toll.