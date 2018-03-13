Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said Tuesday that the second leg of the team's Champions League's round of 16 tie against defending Premier League champions Chelsea will be very hard.

"We want the ball and to be well positioned to take advantage of the chances that we get. As always, we will be going for the victory," he said during the pre-match press conference.

The first leg in London ended with a 1-1 draw and a goalless draw at Camp Nou would be enough for Barça to qualify, but Busquets said the match would not be easy.

"Every team has its own peculiarities. Chelsea has the resources to sit back and defend, as well as to possess the ball," he said.

He also said that Barcelona can learn from their loss to Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals in 2012.

"It was a sad game, because we could have gone through to the final. We played great in those games, and it seems inconceivable that we didn't go through, but that's the way football is," Busquets said.

Barça must be wary of long shots from Willian, Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and Pedro, he said.

"We have to stay together and defend as a team," Busquets stressed.

He also commented on an interview in which teammate Andre Gomes said that his experience of pressure from Barcelona fans over his performance at Camp Nou has been very difficult.

Busquets said that while the squad did not know the extent of Gomes' troubles, they have all tried to help him and offer advice.