Barcelona's FC Argentine forward Leo Messi attends the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona's FC players Arturo Vidal (L) and Gerard Pique (R) attend the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona's FC head coach, Ernesto Valverde (C), attends the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets has made the squad coach Ernesto Valverde announced for the upcoming La Liga match against Getafe, training normally on Saturday.

Busquets missed Friday's open training session due to illness, but he would be available for Sunday's game.

Spanish full-back Sergi Roberto and Brazilian forward Malcom Oliveira were included in the squad having received medical clearance after recovering from their respective injuries.

Newcomer Colombian defender Jeison Murillo, meanwhile, made the squad for the first time since joining the Catalan club during the winter transfer window, on a loan from Valencia until the end of the season.

Spanish midfielder Sergi Samper, French center-back Samuel Umtiti, Brazilian midfielder Rafinha Alcantara and Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen remained out of the squad due to injuries.

The squad was as follows: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jasper Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Coutinho, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Murillo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Carles Aleña and Arturo Vidal.