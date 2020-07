French beekeeper Jerome Payen loads his bee hives on his truck at night during the summer transhumance in Gourdon, southern France, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Illuminated only by a red lightbulb, French beekeeper Jerome Payen loads his bee hives on his truck at night during the summer transhumance in Gourdon, southern France, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French beekeeper Jerome Payen (R) and a colleague Axel (L), wearing beekeeping protective clothing, check and select hives before the summer transhumance in Gourdon, southern France, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Illuminated only by a red lightbulb, French beekeeper Jerome Payen loads his bee hives on his truck during the summer transhumance in Gourdon, southern France, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French beekeeper Jerome Payen (L) and a colleague Axel (R), wearing beekeeping protective clothing, check and select hives before the summer transhumance in Gourdon, southern France, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French beekeeper Jerome Payen (R) and a colleague Axel (L), wearing beekeeping protective clothing, arrive to check and select hives before the summer transhumance in Gourdon, southern France, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A bee collects pollen in a lavender field on the plateau of Valensole in Puimoisson, southern France, 28 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French beekeeper Jerome Payen (L) and a colleague Axel (R), wearing beekeeping protective clothing, check and select hives before the summer transhumance in Gourdon, southern France, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The seasonal movement of livestock is most commonly associated with herders driving sheep or cattle through mountain valleys but in the lavender fields of southwest France there is a different type of transhumance, one that takes place in the dead of night.

Jerome Payen is a beekeeper who has been based in the French department of Alpes-Maritimes, in Provence, for 19 years. EFE-EPA

