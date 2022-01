From the time construction began on the emblematic Cádiz cathedral some 300 years ago, when the city relished in a period of splendor fueled by the spoils of America, to the current day, it has battled against one enemy — salt.

The effect of the salt on the building, Spain’s only modern baroque-style cathedral, became evident soon after it was inaugurated in 1838 following 116 long years of construction.EFE

il/jt