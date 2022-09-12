Nagma never dreamed that her refusal of a cousin brother’s marriage proposal would leave her with acid streaming down her face, disfiguring her, and shattering her independence until the discovery of a cafe chain run by acid attack survivors that is now opening its fourth branch in India.
“At that time I used to think I was the only girl in the world to be attacked with acid,” she told EFE, taking advantage of a temporary lull at the Sheroes Hangout cafe in Noida, swarming with customers and other young women in the same situation as her.
(...)