An acid attack survivor Seema along with an another staff member clean a table as they work at Sheroes Hangout Cafe at noida stadium, Uttar Pradesh, India, 08 September 2022 (Issued 12 September 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Nagma never dreamed that her refusal of a cousin brother’s marriage proposal would leave her with acid streaming down her face, disfiguring her, and shattering her independence until the discovery of a cafe chain run by acid attack survivors that is now opening its fourth branch in India.

“At that time I used to think I was the only girl in the world to be attacked with acid,” she told EFE, taking advantage of a temporary lull at the Sheroes Hangout cafe in Noida, swarming with customers and other young women in the same situation as her.

(...)