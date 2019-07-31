Waiter with hearing impairment Hezekiel Oluoch (C) teaches his colleagues how to communicate by using sign language at the Pallet Cafe in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Waiter with hearing impairment Boniface Odhiambo wears a sweater with a writing that notifies people that he is deaf as he waits for customers at the Pallet Cafe in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Waitress with hearing impairment Divia Awour (R) teaches a customer how to communicate by using basic sign language at the Pallet Cafe in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Tucked behind a row of trees away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Pallet Cafe is perhaps the only bar in Nairobi that intentionally employs deaf staff members.

Waiters move freely around the outside seating zone adorned with Buddhist flags and upcycled materials, attending customers who communicate their orders in sign language using the instructions provided on the menus.

Any initial fear of a communication barrier is quickly dissipated.

Six months after Pallet Cafe first opened, the owner Feisal Hussein and manager Susan Watkins insist its success is down to people's curiosity to experience something different, the tranquil setting, the good service and the food.

"The idea behind is to empower people with a disability, people who are vulnerable in society, people who are not given chances in their life," Watkins said, adding that out of a total of 13 workers, five are deaf.

Deaf people in Kenya face the daunting challenge of getting a good education and securing employment in a country where 26.6 percent of young people are out of work, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

Sitting in a classroom in his small academy in central Nairobi, Lawrence Musili, a university student and founder of the Horizon Center for Sign Language Training, said few schools offered programs for deaf students and highlighted shortcomings in specialized teacher training.

"When I was in primary school, I remember very well, some teachers would come to our class to teach us but they didn’t have any basic knowledge of Kenya sign language, they wanted us to teach them sign language first for them to teach us later on," Musili said.

In Kenya's higher education system assistance for deaf people is increasing thanks to the integration of interpreters in some public universities, although those services remain a minority.

According to the World Health Organization, hearing loss is the fourth most common disability worldwide, with an estimated 446 million deaf people, mostly concentrated in Asia's Pacific regions and sub-Saharan Africa, two regions where healthcare is often basic and access to it is limited.

Musili said health workers in Kenya do not understand sign language, which means deaf patients have to bring an interpreter to the doctor.

In a bid to tackle this Kenya's National Council for Persons with Disabilities, a government agency, offered sign language classes to public sector workers four years ago.

"We are trying for it to be something mandatory but for now the enrollment is voluntary," Samson Njtit, a spokesperson for the agency, said.

The foremost cause of hearing loss is ageing but in the younger population, chronic ear infections, microcephaly, ototoxicity (caused by taking some medication) and meningitis also play a big role.

It was meningitis that left Musili deaf when he was eight.

He said the deaf population faces stigmatization in Kenya, especially in rural areas.

"We have the Disability Act of 2003 that states that any public organization or institute must reserve 5% of employment opportunities for people with disabilities, but you see that other disabilities like the physical and the blind are far much better than the deaf because their education is way better than the deaf," he said.

More sign language interpreters on TV in Kenya and a special week dedicated to raising awareness for deaf people are helping to further integrate the community into Kenyan society.

But the opportunity that the five deaf workers at Pallet Cafe have been afforded remains an exception rather than a rule.

Hussein has asked the companies that supply his business to make sure that two percent of their workforce are disabled people.

"If you do that and everyone does in Nairobi or anyone in this universe, then the problem of disability that we are facing would be eradicated," he said. EFE-EPA

tec/jt