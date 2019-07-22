Young Chinese people enjoy the leisure time with Shiba Inu dogs in a dog theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A Chinese woman plays with cats in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Young Chinese people enjoy the leisure time with cats in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Young Chinese people take photo to cats in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A Chinese woman feeds cats in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A cat is alsleep in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Young Chinese people enjoy the leisure time with cats in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A Chinese woman plays with cats in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Young Chinese people takes photo to a Shiba Inu dog in a dog theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG