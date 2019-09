The Café Fishawi, located in the Cairo district of Gamaliya, where the novelist used to have a room reserved for him and wrote parts of his Cairo Trilogy, ‘Palace Walk,’ ‘Palace of Desire’ and ‘Sugar Street’, Cairo, Egypt, 2 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ Esther Alaejos

The Naguib Mahfouz Museum has opened its doors to showcase his 1988 Nobel Prize for Literature, as well as many other belongings of the renowned novelist, Cairo, Egypt, 2 September. EPA-EFE/ Samar Ezzat

The remains of the world that Egyptian Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz set his novels in can still be found in the alleys of Islamic Cairo.

The Naguib Mahfouz Museum has opened its doors into one of those alleyways to showcase his 1988 Nobel Prize for Literature, as well as many other belongings of the renowned novelist, born in 1911.