A general view of houseboats floating on the Nile in Cairo, Egypt. EFE/ Isaac J. Martín

A few days ago, residents of Cairo’s iconic Nile boat houses received an eviction notice.

Today, they are holding on to slim hope that the operation of demolishing houseboats that were built without the government's permission years ago would be paralyzed.

Remains of those abandoned houseboats that have already been removed can still be seen along the banks of the Nile in the Cairo populous neighborhood of Imbaba. Residential ones still have a few more days.

...