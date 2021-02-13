Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery are seen at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 04 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

An employee prepares bags of Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 04 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Employees load a car with bags of Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 04 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Employees load a car with bags of Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 04 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Having a traditional Austrian chocolate cake delivered to your door by a bellhop worthy of a Wes Anderson movie is an ideal way to kick off Valentine’s Day celebrations but it is also a unique initiative one traditional purveyor has undertaking in a bid to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown in Vienna.

“This year the Sachertorte would be the perfect present for Valentine’s Day,” Andreas Keese, manager of Vienna’s Hotel Sacher, tells Efe in a dining room that would normally be packed with guests. EFE-EPA

pac-agg/jt