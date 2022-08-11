Mariana Marroquin, Trans Wellness Center Program Manager at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, is interviewed by Efe on 9 August 2022. EFE/Guillermo Azabal

California is on the verge of passing a bill that would make that state a refuge for trans kids and their families, a legislative step being taken in response to efforts elsewhere in the United States to prevent these children from accessing gender reassignment treatments or surgeries.

The provision of gender-affirming medical care to minors, whether via surgeries or nonsurgical care such as puberty blockers and hormones, is banned in states such as Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Idaho.

The penalties for violations of those state laws include the severing of parental rights and criminal consequences for parents who allow their children to access these types of treatments.