Pro-abortion protesters react to the US Supreme Court's decision on June 24, 2022, to revoke the constitutionally guaranteed right to abortion in the US. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Up to 36 million women of childbearing age are looking over the US map with unease, trying to figure out where the guaranteed right to abortion remains in effect after last week's Supreme Court ruling revoking the right that has been constitutionally protected since 1973.

In the US, 16 states and the District of Columbia had previously established their own legislative frameworks for safeguarding the right to abortion without federal interference.

Those states are "sanctuary" states and include Vermont and Massachusetts, where - even though they have Republican governors - are protecting the right to abortion, and Michigan, which already announced that it would challenge in court a 1931 law (which was passed before the Roe v. Wade precedent-setting legislation) to prevent prohibition of interruptions of pregnancy.