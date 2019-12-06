The Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, in Delhi, India, 2 December 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The Indian government’s call to rewrite the country’s history, ostensibly from a nationalist standpoint, is drawing flak from historians who believe the right-wing ruling party is trying to glorify and legitimize the politics of Hindu majoritarianism and its champions to dominate minorities.

Professor Apoorvanand, who teaches at the Delhi University, said the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wants us to believe that India is a land of Hindus and all other influences were later additions and mostly pollutants." EFE-EPA