Cambodia's Jessa Khan defeated the United Arab Emirates' Alhinaai Mahra to win gold in the Newaza Women's 49kg ju-jitsu event on Friday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
Margarita Ochoa from the Philippines - who dominated last year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan - was a favorite to win gold but lost her quartefinal match to Duong Thi Thanh Minh of Vietnam.
Ochoa won the bronze against compatriot Kaila Napolis, who had lost to Khan.
This is Cambodia's only medal at the competition so far, while the UAE has won two golds and three silver medals.