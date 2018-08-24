Jenna Kaila Napolis (L) of the Philippines competes against Margarita Ochoa (R) of the Philippines during the women's 49 kg Ju-Jitsu bronze medal match of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Jessa Khan (front) of Cambodia celebrates after defeating Mahra Alhinaai of United Arab Emirates in the women's 49 kg Ju-Jitsu gold medal match of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Jessa Khan (L) of Cambodia competes against Mahra Alhinaai (R) of United Arab Emirates during the women's 49 kg Ju-Jitsu gold medal match of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Cambodia's Jessa Khan defeated the United Arab Emirates' Alhinaai Mahra to win gold in the Newaza Women's 49kg ju-jitsu event on Friday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Margarita Ochoa from the Philippines - who dominated last year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan - was a favorite to win gold but lost her quartefinal match to Duong Thi Thanh Minh of Vietnam.

Ochoa won the bronze against compatriot Kaila Napolis, who had lost to Khan.

This is Cambodia's only medal at the competition so far, while the UAE has won two golds and three silver medals.