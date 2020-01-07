Cambodia marked its 41st Victory Day on Tuesday, the annual anniversary of the fall of Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge regime, which was responsible for the deaths of more than 1.7 million people during its rule from 1975-1979.
On Koh Pich (Diamond Island) in the capital Phnom Penh, many gathered to watch performances and listen to a speech from strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who released a white dove, a traditional symbol of peace. Hun Sen himself was once a former Khmer Rouge cadre.
A visual story by Mak Remissa and Kith Serey