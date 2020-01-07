A woman sits next to a Cambodian national flag during the Victory Day parade in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Phnom Penh (Cambodia), 07/01/2020.- Artists perform during the Victory Day parade in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 07 January 2020. Cambodia marked its 41st anniversary of Victory Day, the liberation of Cambodia's citizens from the Khmer Rouge regime in 1979. (Camboya) EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Dancers perform during the Victory Day parade in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 07 January 2020. Cambodia marked its 41st anniversary of Victory Day, the liberation of Cambodia's citizens from the Khmer Rouge regime in 1979. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia marked its 41st Victory Day on Tuesday, the annual anniversary of the fall of Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge regime, which was responsible for the deaths of more than 1.7 million people during its rule from 1975-1979.

On Koh Pich (Diamond Island) in the capital Phnom Penh, many gathered to watch performances and listen to a speech from strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who released a white dove, a traditional symbol of peace. Hun Sen himself was once a former Khmer Rouge cadre.

A visual story by Mak Remissa and Kith Serey