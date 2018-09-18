Chilean Franco Morales (L) in action against Canadian Kaza Kajami-Keane (R) during the World Cup China 2019 qualifier between Chile and Canada at the Antonio Azurmendi Riveros Coliseum in Valdivia, Chile, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER VALDES LARRONDO

Chilean Felipe Haase (R) in action against Canadian Melvin Ejim (L) during the World Cup China 2019 qualifier between Chile and Canada at the Antonio Azurmendi Riveros Coliseum in Valdivia, Chile, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER VALDES LARRONDO

Chilean Manuel Suarez (R) in action against Canadian Melvin Ejim (L) during the World Cup China 2019 qualifier between Chile and Canada at the Antonio Azurmendi Riveros Coliseum in Valdivia, Chile, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER VALDES LARRONDO

A Chilean player controls the ball during the World Cup China 2019 qualifier between Chile and Canada at the Antonio Azurmendi Riveros Coliseum in Valdivia, Chile, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER VALDES LARRONDO

Canada defeated Chile 84-61 in second round action of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers in Valdivia on Monday night and maintained its lead atop Group F.

Franco Morales scored 17 points for the home team, with 2 rebounds and 5 assists, while Canada's Joel Anthony had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

The game began with both sides on the attack and a duel between Felipe Haase and Anthony who managed a basket to loud applause from the audience.

Chile's three point lead was disrupted by the entry of Justin Jackson, who helped Canada take the score up to 23-14.

Chile's efforts to come back into the game were not successful despite a great performance by Morales, who was penalized with a canceled basket by the referees over a foul.

Canada ultimately outgunned Chile with a 20 point lead owing to a stunning performance by Anthony.